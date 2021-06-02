Edith "Edie" Garland, 88, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence.
Surviving are:
Five Children: Gina Meyer of Jacksonville
Judy Lane of Jerseyville
Brenda Hunkins of St. Peters, Mo.
Bev Dunning of Tampa, Florida
Joseph Garland of Jerseyville
17 Grandchildren 24 Great Grandchildren
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville or to Masses.