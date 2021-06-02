obit stock

Edith "Edie" Garland, 88, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence.

 
Surviving are:
Five Children:       Gina Meyer of Jacksonville
                              Judy Lane of Jerseyville
                              Brenda Hunkins of St. Peters, Mo.
                              Bev Dunning of Tampa, Florida
                              Joseph Garland of Jerseyville
17 Grandchildren         24 Great Grandchildren
 
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
 
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
 
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
 
Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville or to Masses.
 
 
