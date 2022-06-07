Dwight Westfall, Jr.

Dwight Lee Westfall, Jr., 37, died at 6:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born May 23, 1985 in Wood River, IL the son of Dwight Westfall, Sr. of Alton and Mildred (Pattillo) and Brian Seaborn of Jerseyville. Surviving are one daughter, Makaela Westfall of Alton, one brother, David Starkey of Brighton, IL, one sister, Meagan Barnes of O’Fallon, MO and one Aunt, Donna Westfall of Alton. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
