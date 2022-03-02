Dr. Jerry Osborne, 83, died February 26th, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor, where he received needed end of life care. He very courageously fought esophageal cancer, skin cancer, bone cancer, and an incurable lung disease, MAI, for over five years.
Jerry was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 25, 1938 to his parents, “Herb” Osborne and “Gen” Meehan Osborne, who proceeded him in death.
Loving survivors include his wife, Dr. Colleen Hester; his brother, Fr. Thomas Osborne; his beloved son Kurt Osborne, Kurt’s wife Dana Stone Osborne, and his cherished grandson Brendan Osborne. Other family include Mary Pat Osborne of Houston, Texas and Shirley Gallagher of Palos Heights, Illinois. Many additional deep friendships enriched Jerry's life, as he enriched theirs. Jerry’s virtues included strong intellectual gifts, lifelong work making these gifts actionable, contributing to human well being, emotional sensitivity, personal integrity, and the centrality and importance of love.
Doctor Osborne's education included a PhD from Purdue University in counseling psychology, an MEd from DePaul University in counseling psychology, a BA from DePaul University with majors in English and social studies and minors in philosophy and education. His graduate study in psychology also included the University of Illinois and Chicago State University and graduate study in law at DePaul University. Additionally he completed postdoctoral study in community mental health and mental health consultation at Harvard University.
Dr. Osborne contributed to higher education nationally and internationally across four decades. He retired from the University of Houston as Asst. Vice Chancellor, where he fostered the development of graduate psychologists and the mental health and success of undergraduate and graduate students. He extensively published and presented scholarship and research; he supervised many doctoral dissertations. In addition to his psychological expertise he made contributions to institutional effectiveness and professional testing development, validation, and use. He consulted professionally across the USA, in Europe and South America.
His funeral will take place at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Homer Glen, Illinois at 10 am on Saturday March the 5th, 2022. A private interment will be held later in the summer in Galveston Texas, near where Jerry spent most of his adult years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to your church, an institution of higher education, or to a non-profit benefitting human welfare.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
