JERSEYVILLE - Douglas Christopher Hardwick, 63, died at 6:52 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. 

Surviving are two granddaughters:

Brianna and Molly

Two great-grandchildren:

Carter and Camilla

2 brothers and a sister in-law:

Danny Hardwick of Jerseyville

William Rufus and Melanie Hardwick of Fieldon

Sister and brother in-law:

Paula and PeeWee Shackles of Jerseyville

Private interment will take place at Noble Cemetery in Otterville. 

For those desiring, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who has been entrusted with arrangements. 