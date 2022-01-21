JERSEYVILLE - Douglas Christopher Hardwick, 63, died at 6:52 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital.
Surviving are two granddaughters:
Brianna and Molly
Two great-grandchildren:
Carter and Camilla
2 brothers and a sister in-law:
Danny Hardwick of Jerseyville
William Rufus and Melanie Hardwick of Fieldon
Sister and brother in-law:
Paula and PeeWee Shackles of Jerseyville
Private interment will take place at Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who has been entrusted with arrangements.