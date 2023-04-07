Dorothy Woelfel

Dorothy E. Woelfel, 91, died at 4:32 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on November 8, 1931 in English Township, Jersey County, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Peter and Caroline (Kanallakan) Drainer.
She married Alfred Woelfel on January 20, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fieldon. Their married life began in Rockaway Beach, New York, where Al gegan his services with the United States Army.
Following Al’s discharge, they returned to Jersey County, where they raised their six children. Throughout their 65 years of marriage, Dorothy and Al shared in many wonderful memories together with their children and their families, prior to his death on February 6, 2016.
Dorothy was devout in her Catholic Faith and was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
She centered her life around her family and her home was a common gathering place for her children and grandchildren. Sunday lunches after church were a family staple. She always made sure the cookie jar was full, made the best strawberry daiquiris, homemade cinnamon rolls and her famous potato chip cookies at Christmas. In addition, she loved a good game of bingo, and played as often as possible.
Surviving are six children, Deborah Woelfel of Jerseyville, Donna Darr of Dow, Diane (Dennis) Woolsey of Jerseyville, James Woelfel (April Murray) of Jerseyville, Jeffrey (Tamara) Woelfel of Grafton and Darla (Rusty) Long of Alton; thirteen grandchildren, Aaron Darr, Ryan (Suzanne) Darr, Kristen (Josh) Elmore, Wayne (Renee) Woolsey, Heather (Brett) Schwarz, Adam (Marisa) Woolsey, Rachel Cox, Michelle (Cody) Walden, Mindy (Bret) Jackson, Jamie (Matt) Burns, Lauren (Matt) Savoie, Shelby (Adam) Sackman, Jon (Alijah) Woelfel; twenty great grandchildren, Austin Darr, Jacob and Hailey Darr, Gary Elmore, Alex and Landon Cox, Samantha, Emma and Maggie King, Tucker and Kellan Woolsey, Renner and Remi Walden, Blaine and Beau Jackson, Benjamin, Avenly and Grady Burns, Nolan Savoie and Nora Sackmann; three great-great grandchildren, Kamryn King and Adrianna and Davonte Herbert; a sister, Eva Brooks of Colorado; as well as a sister in-law, Marie Woelfel of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son in-law, Dr. Gary Darr and five brothers, Hubert, Linus, Germane, Marvin and Eugene Drainer.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School or to Masses.
