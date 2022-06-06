Dorothy Pryor

Dorothy Aline Pryor, 60, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
She was born on June 29, 1961 in Rhode Island to Amil and Maxine (Martin) Goskie.
She married the love of her life, Bruce Pryor on January 5, 1980 in South Roxana, Illinois
Dorothy loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved playing cards, crocheting, and anything involving animals. Those who knew her instantly fell in love with her personality.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce Pryor of Jerseyville, IL.; a daughter and son in-law, Kendra and James Davis of Jerseyville, IL.; a son and daughter in-law, Jason and Samantha Pryor of Fairview Heights, IL.; six grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Erica, and Ellie Davis all of Jerseyville, IL. and Gabriel and Logan Pryor both of Fairview Heights, IL.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Goskie.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022
She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com
