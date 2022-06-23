obit stock color

Dorothy Jean McPherson, 93, died at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare Center in Jerseyville. Born May 16, 1929 in Scott County, IL, she was the daughter of Lowell and Irene (Fryman) Hankins. Mrs. McPherson was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She retired as an executive secretary for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis, MO. On July 1, 1950 she married Edward H. McPherson in Winchester, IL. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2007. Surviving is a daughter, Cheryl Ridge of Alton, and a grandson, Bret Ridge of Jerseyville. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Reg Hankins. Private graveside services were held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com