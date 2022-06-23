Dorothy Jean McPherson, 93, died at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare Center in Jerseyville. Born May 16, 1929 in Scott County, IL, she was the daughter of Lowell and Irene (Fryman) Hankins. Mrs. McPherson was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She retired as an executive secretary for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis, MO. On July 1, 1950 she married Edward H. McPherson in Winchester, IL. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2007. Surviving is a daughter, Cheryl Ridge of Alton, and a grandson, Bret Ridge of Jerseyville. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Reg Hankins. Private graveside services were held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Sunday morning crash
- Coroner asks for help identifying body
- Small farmers being priced out of Illinois farmland market
- Storms cause power outages and tree damage for region
- Liese Dodd and Baby Dodd
- Fundraiser created for Alton murder victim
- Charges filed in alleged road rage incident
- Davis speaks on gas prices
- Murder victim identified, suspect charged
- Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday