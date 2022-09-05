Dorothy Groves, 94, passed away on September 3, 2022 in Jerseyville. She was born on March 30, 1928 in Fieldon to Frank O. & Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Wieghardt) Loellke. She married Charles A. Groves on December 11, 1954 and shared 39 years of marriage together until his death.
Dorothy was an LPN at Jersey Community Hospital and a member of Kane Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter: Susan (William Louis) Finkes, Jr. of Dow; her grandchildren: Sara (Scott) Hunter, Kyle (Tammy) Finkes, and Nathan (Kacie) Finkes; her great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Sophie, Henry, Dylan, Jillian, Talan, Peyton, Maura, Ronan, Orion, and Indie; and her great-great-grandchild: Braylin. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: David A. Groves, great-grandson: Zachary Hunter, and her sister: Eileen Gowin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held following the visitation at 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.