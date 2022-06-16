Dorothy Godar

Dorothy Ann Godar, 96, died at Jersey Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 14th at 4:15 a.m.
Dorothy was born May 17, 1926, and was always happy to tell people she was the first baby born at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton and shortly after baptized at St. Mary’s in Alton. She was the youngest of the four children of the late Tony and Josephine (Kallal) Hansen of Carrollton, Illinois.
She was a graduate of St. John’s Catholic High School in Carrollton and of the Central Illinois School of Cosmetology in Alton, Illinois.
She married Leo B. Godar on Thanksgiving Day, November 27th, 1947 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton, with the late Monsignor Michael Enright officiating. They shared 73 years of marriage before Leo passed away on February 11, 2021.
A Carrollton native the first 21 years of her life were spent at her parents’ home and farm south of Carrollton and after her marriage 41 years at their home and farm, known as the Godar’s Crestview Farm, directly across from the Hansen Homestead.
Dorothy was a homemaker and owner of the Crestview Antique Shop for a number of years before moving to Jerseyville in 1988, after her husband’s retirement. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville and also member of Catholic Daughters of America in Carrollton, for over 50 years, and the Sr. Citizens organization in Jerseyville, where she served as Vice President for a number of years.
She will always be loved and missed by her 3 daughters, one son and their spouses, Kathleen and Jerry Dion of Jerseyville, Marilyn and John Miller of Godfrey, Illinois, Karen and Dave Schroeder of Jerseyville, and Richard Godar of Cape Coral, Florida; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Mary and Jeff Wieneke of Batchtown, Michelle Snider of Collinsville, Leo and Heidi Dion of Traverse City, Michigan, Theresa and Jeff Mesch of Canton, Michigan, Joseph Dion of Seattle, Washington, the late Megan Labrenz, and Trent Labrenz of Godfrey, IL, Emily and Jarad Novak, who are currently serving in the military in North Carolina ; and Jacob and Nicholle Godar of Cape Coral, Florida; 23 great grandchildren, Anne, Matthew, Maria, Catherine, Sarah, Margaret, Jane, and Rose Wieneke; Sophia, Thomas and Alexander Snider; Nathaniel and Elliot Dion; Joseph, Dominic, Elianna, and Ethan Mesch, and the late Maria Mesch, Kaelyn Novak; Adelyn and Ava Labrenz; and Jace , Blake, and Sunny Elizabeth Godar, and one great great grandchild, Forest Rujawitz.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was welcomed into heaven by her beloved granddaughter Megan Labrenz, a great granddaughter, Maria Mesch, two brothers, and one sister, Anthony and Leonard Hansen, and Marie Heneghan
Visitation will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Monday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning with the rosary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Tuesday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton.
Memorials given to Masses or St. Francis/Holy Ghost School.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com