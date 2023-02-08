Doris Quigley

Doris A. Quigley, 91, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Robings Manor in Brighton.
Born Aug. 16, 1931 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert and Ida (Ashworth) Fleming.
She married Jack D. Quigley July 25, 1953 in Wood River. He passed away Sept. 16, 2004.
Doris worked for Owens-Illinois Glassworks in Alton.
She is survived by a daughter, Laurie Williams of Ruskin, FL; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Norma Tyree and Mae Fleming; and three brothers, Gary, Homer, and David Fleming.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tammy Sue Quigley; three sons, Jackie Dale Quigley, Jeffrey Quigley, and Patrick Quigley; a granddaughter, Stacie Williams; three sisters, Virginia Coons, Frances Campbell, and June Campbell; and three brothers, Eugene, Milan and Leonard Fleming.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 11 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 1 p.m. until services begin at 3 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com