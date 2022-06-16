Doris Elliott

Doris Helen Elliott, 91, of Medora, passed away at 9:17 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Jerseyville.
She was born on February 24, 1931, in Fieldon, to the late Earl Sr. and Alice (Kaufman) Richey.
Doris married Morris Elliott on March 4, 1951, at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2020.
She was a homemaker and farmer’s wife, always lending a hand on the farm. Doris was a board member of the Home Extension, 4H Leader, and on the Jersey County Fair Board. She enjoyed sewing and being a seamstress, and reading. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren most of all.
Doris is survived by her daughter Diana (Randy) Martin of Springfield; sons David (Debra) Elliott of Medora, Mark Elliott of Jerseyville, Andrew Elliott of Wyoming, and Robert Elliott (Brittanee Buchanan) of Medora; 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; twin sister Dorothy Richards; sister Loretta Farrell; brother Earl “Sonny” (Joann) Richey Jr.; several nieces and nephews who will deeply miss her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Sr. and Alice; husband Morris; 2 infant children; sisters Joann Taylor and Esther Searls.
Burial in Kemper Cemetery will be at a later date.
The family requests no memorials, but encourages anyone to leave a local donation in her name.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com