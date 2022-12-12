Doris Ballah

Doris Elaine Ballah, 90, of Carlyle, passed away on December 9, 2022 at Villa Catherine Assisted Living in Carlye.
She was born on August 23, 1932 in Shattuc, IL, the daughter of Frantz and Grace(Ahlf) Muench.
Doris married Billy Ray on November 25, 1966 in Shattuc, IL and he preceded her in death on August 23, 1932.
She was a member of the Bethalto Church of God in Bethalto and retired from Alton Memorial Hospital where served the health care industry as a Registered Nurse.
Doris enjoyed taking care of her family, crafting, knitting, cooking and baking for family and friends.
She is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul & Kay Muench of Channahon and Raymond & Karen Muench of Shattuc, IL; two nieces, Laura & Joe Reinkensmeyer of Carlyle, Pamela Muench of Shorewood, four nephews, Todd Muench of Hoffman, Mike Muench of Joliet, Kevin Breithaupt of Marshfield, MO, Keith Breithaupt of Niangua, MO.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark W. Ballah, one sister, Betty Breithaupt and a brother, Vernon Muench.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 12:00 pm until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital For Children. Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.