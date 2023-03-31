Donna Roach

Donna Lee Roach, 74, passed away on March 29, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 7, 1948 to Donald Kunze and Helen (Poleet) Gilliland. She married Robert C. Roach on November 5, 1966 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville and together they had three daughters who survive her: Tamara Sutton of Jerseyville, Debbie (Pat) Tallman of Jerseyville, and Amanda (Michael) Hall of Godfrey. Donna’s first priority was her children, and she went about her life as a wife and mother with the patience of a saint.
Her greatest joy was being Nonna to her grandchildren who also survive her: Joshua, Jacob, and Jesse Sutton, Madalyn Buck, Brittani (Christopher) Foster, Morgan Tallman, Cassidy (Kyzick) Bell, Samantha Tallman, Caleb, Nora, and Maggie Hall; and her great-grandchildren: Cloud and Annastasia Sutton, Keegan Wagner, and Briley Bell.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Donna’s love and patience carried over into everything she touched. She was a gifted seamstress making countless beautiful gowns and completing any alteration brought to her. She was also excellent at crochet, an avid reader, and made any plant she touched blossom with life. She was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville.
Donna also shared her love and patience though babysitting other children in her home. They all had a place in her heart, but the Green children: Jennifer (Benner), Malinda and Danny whom she cared for since birth were like family.
After her youngest child left home, Donna became employed at Jerseyville Walmart holding numerous positions over many years where she was well loved by her coworkers and made many friends.
She retired in 2013 and when she wasn’t caring for her grandchildren or running them around, she enjoyed shopping and going out to lunch with her beloved girls and very good friends.
Visitation will be held on April 2, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on April 3, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church. Father Martin Smith will be officiating the service and burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis nmHoly Ghost School or the Restore Network.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS