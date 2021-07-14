Donna June Klein, 69, passed away at 10:28 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
She was born on January 2, 1952 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth (Lee) Ray.
Donna graduated with the Class of 1970 from Jersey Community High School and was adopted at the age of 18 by Joseph Rardin, when He and Donna’s mother were married.
In her younger years, she was actively involved in area bowling leagues and enjoyed making crafts of all kinds, often times sharing her creations with her friends and family.
Surviving are her mother, Betty Rardin of Nutwood; two daughters and their spouses, Tanya and Aaron Lambert of Jerseyville and Cheyenne and Joe Schmidt of Scottsdale, Arizona; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy (Mike) Plummer of Nutwood and Maggie Dill of Martinsville; four brothers, Mike (Karen) Rardin, Hoyt Ray of Martinsville; Don Ray of Hillsboro and James Ray of Irving.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Don Ray; her adoptive father, Joseph Rardin; two sons, Anthony Dale “Tony” Klein and Ryan Patrick “Patrick” Klein; a sister, Ann Nash and a brother, Pat Rardin.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Noble Cemetery, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
