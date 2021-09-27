Donna J. Williams, 66, died at 11:01 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at her residence with her family at her side after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on November 13, 1954, one of three daughters born to Fred "Junior" and Clara (Miller) Isringhausen.
A lifelong Jerseyville resident, Donna attended Jersey Community High School, and possessed an upbeat, bubbly personality. She was extremely kind, fun loving, and always up for a good time. She never met a stranger, which made her a perfect fit at Wal-Mart in Jerseyville, where she was a Department Manager of Apparel for many years, retiring in December 2020 after 27 years of dedicated service.
She married Don Edward Williams on Dec. 5, 1970 at the home of her parents in Jerseyville, and together they shared 40 years of marriage before his death on Sept. 30, 2011.
Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Tammy and Andy Shireman of Jerseyville, Crisha and Matt Dunham of Fieldon, and Tim and Hillary Williams of Jerseyville; eight grandchildren, Austin Turman of Edwardsville, Jamie Turman and Connor Turman both of Jerseyville, Brent Dunham and Holly Dunham both of Fieldon, James Williams, Trey Williams and Donnie Williams all of Jerseyville; a great grandson, Leighton; and two sisters and a brother in-law, Linda Probst of Jerseyville and Alice and Daryl Hemphill of Lincoln, Ne.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother in-law, John Probst; and her father in-law and mother in-law, Maurice and Ruby Williams.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will be in Fieldon Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to her family in care of the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna J. (Isringhausen) Williams, please visit our floral store.