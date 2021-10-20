Donna Canova Huff, 75, died at 7:46 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
She was born on May 16, 1946 in Summerville, one of eleven children born to the late George O. and Beulah (Moore) Huff.
She was employed as a cook at various restaurants throughout the area, retiring as a cook on the Barge Lines.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and thoroughly enjoyed playing bingo in the area.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Pruitt of South Roxana and Carla McBride of Jerseyville; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Manning; a son, Danny Pruitt; a granddaughter, Amber Howland; four sisters, Wilma Stone, Mary Lou Plummer, Gloria Lenington and Della Heater; as well as six brothers, Frank Huff, Donald “Perk” Huff, Louis “George” Huff, Leslie “Whitey” Huff, Charles Huff and Wilbur Dean Huff.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
