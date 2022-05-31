Donna Buchanan

Donna J. Buchanan 84 passed away, at 5:57 am, on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville, IL with her family by her side.
Born January 25, 1938 in Walkerville, IL, she was the daughter of Lorenzo and Laura (Rabe) Ward.
She has lived most of her adult life in Fidelity, IL. She worked for Owens- Illinois Glass Company in Alton, IL and finished her working career at Mobile Chemical in Jacksonville, IL.
Donna’s favorite pass times were Bingo Nights, camping and fishing at her camper on the lake. She never knew a stranger and was always eager to lend a helping hand to someone in need. Her other favorite things to do was caring for and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
On May 8,1957 she married her best friend and husband Henry L. Buchanan. He died on May 4, 2013.
Surviving is her son, Elvin L (Laurie)Buchanan of Fidelity; her grandchildren, Shawn (Kristin) Buchanan of Fenton, MO, Amber Buchanan of Fidelity, Brittanee Buchanan of Fidelity, and Brandon (Miranda) Rendleman of Godfrey, IL. She is also survived by her 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Nelson (Frances) Ward of Millersville, MD, Royal (Joyce) Ward of Godfrey, IL and Laura Lou (Leslie) Lamborn of Mountain View, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; her son Terry L. Buchanan; and granddaughter, Michelle Buchanan; sisters, Helen (Ward) Dykeman, Elizabeth C. (Ward) Hopper and brothers, Elliott Ward and Dallas Ward.
Per her request cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled.
Burial will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
