Donald Rawe

Donald Eugene Rawe, 77, passed away on September 23, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was born on August 27, 1945 to Charles Paul & Violet Louise (Long) Rawe in Jacksonville, IL. Donald married Betty D. Blackketter on May 3, 1973 in Jerseyville. Together they shared 43 years of marriage until her death on June 12, 2016. He worked at Olin as a forklift operator for 45 years. Donald loved to deer hunt, fish, the St. Louis Cardinals, playing cards, mushroom hunting, and gardening. There was nothing that Donald couldn’t fix. Donald is survived by his daughter: Laura Rawe of Jerseyville; his grandson: Hunter Warner of Jerseyville; sister: Kathy Louise Huff; sister-in-law: Beverly Rawe; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, siblings: Nancy Ann Piper, Ronald Dean (Retha) Rawe, Leonard Dale Rawe, and Glen Paul Rawe, brother-in-law: James Huff, and a nephew who was like a son: Scott Piper. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:30 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
