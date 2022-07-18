Donald W. Newman, 55, died at 1:28 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville. Born June 29, 1967 in Alton, he was the son of Donald O. and Sheridan K. (Hoggatt) Newman. He worked as a parts salesman for Ford Motor Company. Surviving is a daughter, Michelle Graham of Jerseyville and a sister, Lori Hall of Bethalto. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sondra Hammond. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
