Donald D. Gwillim, 95, of Shipman, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Jerseyville Manor.
He was born on August 7, 1927, in White Hall, the son of the late Estella C. (Clower) and Arthur H. Gwillim.
Don married Marian Lowis on October 14, 1948, in Medora. They cherished 71 years of marriage before her death on December 1, 2019.
Together Don and Marian lived and raised their family on their farm. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brighton.
He is survived by three children, Steven (Melea) Gwillim of Shipman, Diana (David) Brueggemann of Alton, and James (Kathleen) Gwillim of Shipman; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; brother in law William (Ina) Lowis.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Estella and Arthur; wife, Marian; son Jerry Gwillim; grandson Jeremy Gwillim; sister Bernice (Winfred) Lahr; an infant brother Dale Gwillim.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at Noon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Brighton. Rev. Don Letson officiant.
Burial will follow at Miles Station Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church to be used for purchasing a new piano.
