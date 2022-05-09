Donald Eugene Barnett Sr., 84, went home to be with his Lord, peacefully, and surrounded by family on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born August 9, 1937 in Eldorado, IL, the son of the late Howell K. and Eva Juanita (Sapp) Barnett. He is survived by a loving son, Dr. Donald Barnett Jr. (Heather) and granddaughter, Jassmyn Hall. Mr. Barnett served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an electrical engineer from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. He was a member of the Wood River Masonic Lodge, Ainad Shriner’s Temple, and The Odd Fellows. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. To honor Donald, please make a donation to your local 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
