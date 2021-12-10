Donald Anderson Davis, 72, died at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Robings Manor in Brighton.
He was born on May 23, 1949 in Franklin, Tennessee and was raised in the Sullivan, Missouri area as part of a large family of 16 children.
He married the former Denise Ann Orbin in 1986, at which time they made their home in Brighton raising their family. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2013.
He was employed as a Machinist with Olin Brass for over 25 years, retiring in 2011 with the plants closing.
Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting and his semi-annual wild boar hunts.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Davis of Brighton.
Private services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
