Dolores Bowman, 92, died at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born February 14, 1930 in Alton, she was the daughter of John and Edith May (White) Ahern. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Godfrey and retired as a Registered Nurse for Owens-Illinois. On September 25, 1963 she married Virgil Bowman. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1977. Surviving are her nephews, John Howerton (Tamara) of Germantown Hills, IL, and Henry Howerton (Brenda) of Shipman, IL and a great niece, Sarah Hopper (Fred) of Belleville, IL. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Breitwiser and Joann Ahern. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dale Barnhurst will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
