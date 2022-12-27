Jerseyville
Dolores Ann Ruyle, 86, of Jerseyville, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Willow Rose of Jerseyville, surrounded by her family.
She was born October 3, 1936, in Medora, Illinois, to the late Homer L. and Florence A. (Watkins) Maple.
Dolores married Thomas B. Ruyle, Jr. on June 28, 1954, just a month following her high school graduation. The two had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary, providing their family with a great example of love and dedication to carry into the future.
Soon after their wedding, they were blessed with two sons, Thomas B. (Susan) Ruyle, III and Richard (Cindy) Ruyle, both of whom survive. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Christy (Jason) Vice, TJ (Kate) Ruyle, Jason (Julie) Ruyle, Aaron Ruyle, Sarah (Matt) Ballard, Lisa (Eric) Bowker, Becca (Zach) Wittmann; her 14 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Clifford Ruyle; and several nieces and nephews.
Dolores achieved her beautician’s license in 1955, and later went on to earn an Associates of Arts Degree from Lewis and Clark Community College in 1978. She would then further her education, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in arts from Blackburn College in 1983. Her family will remember her love for arts and crafts and her ability to take her ideas and bring them life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Jean Milner.
Visitation will be will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December, 29, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville, with Pastor Joel Lohr, officiating.
Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton had been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Memorials in Dolores’ name may be made to Bethel Baptist Church.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.