Dennis Grizzle

Dennis Clark Grizzle, 66, of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
He was born on August 13, 1956, in Jerseyville, the son of the late Harold and Gertrude (Schaake) Grizzle.
Dennis married Susan Palmer on September 12, 1990, in Jerseyville. She Survives.
He proudly served our country in The United States Air Force. Following his service, he obtained an associates degree from Lewis and Clark and began working for The Army Corps of Engineers. He retired as a supervisor in 2018. He enjoyed hunting, reading, traveling to new places, and spending time with his beloved dogs.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan; son Jeremiah “JJ” Grizzle (Tim Casey Jr.) of Chicago; daughter Danielle Hines (Tim Stogner) of Bogalusa, LA; three sisters Donna (Terry) Moran, Karen Moore, and Christina (Christopher) Keehner; four brothers Terry, Doug, Bruce, and Fred Grizzle; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Gertrude.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at DJ’s Bar and Grill in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s Animal Shelter in Alton.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
