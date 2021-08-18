Dennis Glen Webb, 69, of Jerseyville, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in MO.
He was born in Carrollton, IL, on October 25, 1951, the son of Dewey and Veronica “Bonnie” (Summers) Webb. He was formerly married to Kathy Talkington, on October 5, 1975.
Dennis worked at Amoco/BP in both Wood River, IL and Whiting, IN before retirement in 2003. He was a member of The Methodist Church. He was also a member of The American Legion in Jerseyville, past member of Jerseyville Moose Lodge and Jerseyville Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Sean Webb of Wood River, Aaron Webb (wife Angela Povolish) of Makanda, IL, and Brent Webb (fiancée Jennifer Best) of Riverview, FL, and three grandchildren: Colby, Joshua, and Bree.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials can be made to the Jerseyville American Legion and/or the Riverbend Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com