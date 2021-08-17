Dennis Glen Webb, 69, of Jerseyville, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in MO.
He was born in Carrollton, IL, on October 25, 1951, the daughter of Dewey and Veronica “Bonnie” (Summers) Webb. He was formerly married to Kathy Talkington, on October 5, 1975.
Dennis worked at Amaco/BP in both Wood River and Whiting, IL before retirement in 2003. He was a member of The Methodist Faith Church. He was a also a member of The American Legion in Jerseyville, past member of Jerseyville Moose Lodge and Jerseyville Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Sean Webb of Wood River, Aaron (Angela) Povolish of Makanda, IL, and Brent (fiancé Jennifer Best) Webb of Riverview, FL; three grandchildren, Colby, Joshua, and Bree.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials can be made Jerseyville American Legion and/or the Riverbend Humane Society.
