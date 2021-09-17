Dennis Dean Smith, 72, passed away unexpectedly at 6:41 a.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on January 10, 1949 in Saint Louis, Missouri and was the son of the late Mayford Opal and Thlema Lee (Hurt) Smith. Dennis spent his early childhood years in Park Hills, Missouri, prior to the family relocating to Chautauqua.
He married the former Josephine Sue DeWitt on April 26, 1969 in Grafton and their marriage was blessed with two children and 44 years together, prior to her death on March 15, 2014.
Dennis was a proud 50 year member of Laborer’s Local #218 and enjoyed spending time outdoors. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and later in life enjoyed fishing and camping as often as possible.
Surviving are two and their spouses, Dennis Jr. and Brandi Smith of Geneva, Florida and Tonya and Paul Cox of Qulin, Missouri; five grandchildren, Chelsey (Austin) Wittmer of Lacy, Virginia, Justin Cox of Qulin, Missouri, Jessica Cox of Rockford, Erin Smith of Bethalto and Luke Smith of Geneva, Florida; one great grandchild and one on the way; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Terry and Sally Smith of Dow.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Peat Dickerson and three sisters, Bertha Ann Smith, Donna Sue Compton and Martha “Darlene” Kohler.
Graveside services will be conducted on at 1 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Kane Cemetery.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.