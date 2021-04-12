Dennis Dean Grover, 76, of Brighton, died at 11:46 am on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis following a two week battle from an accident while working at home.
He was born on December 30, 1944 in Tomahawk, WI to the late Henry and Myrtle (Russell) Grover.
Dennis married Donna Katich on November 25, 1981. She survives.
He served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam. Dennis owned and operated Bob’s Appliance in Brighton. He enjoyed working outside, camping, canoeing, traveling, attending church and Bible study, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Donna; four daughters Lisa (Gaylon) Justus of Doniphan, MO, Melissa (Chris) Luffman of Walnut Ridge, AR, Diana (Josh) Barriger of North Liberty, IA, and Dadrian Grover of Brighton; one son David (Emily) Grover of Bunker Hill; eight grandchildren Madeline, Landon, Jacob, Addison, Amelia, Carly, Sadie, and Greyson; three sisters Dorothy Pierce, Marge (Hank) Bulger, and Mary Ann (Bob) West; one brother Bob (Dorothy) Grover and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Myrtle, and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at noon on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to 1st Baptist Church of Brighton or Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Department.
