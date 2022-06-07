Dennis Bick

Dennis George Bick, 69, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at SSM St Mary’s Hospital-St. Louis in Richmond Heights, Missouri.
He was born on March 14, 1953 in Carrollton, Illinois, one of seven children born to the late Joseph William and Gertrude Theresa (Klocke) Bick.
Following the untimely death of Dennis’s father when he was a young boy, Dennis was instilled early on with a strong work ethic and commitment to family.
He married the former Pamela DeSherlia on June 8, 1974 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grafton. Their marriage was blessed with two children and the joys that followed with their three grandchildren, sharing in many wonderful memories together throughout the years.
Dennis was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending as much time outdoors as possible, with fishing and camping being among some of his most enjoyed hobbies.
He was a jack of all trades and could fix nearly anything and was a gifted artist and enjoyed painting and playing his guitar and harmonica.
Dennis was employed with Laclede Steel Company for 29 years. When the plant closed, Dennis was able to channel his love of the outdoors and work closer to home for various businesses in and around Grafton, including: Raging Rivers Water Park, The Loading Dock, Jimbo’s Grocery Store and ended his working career at the Grafton Harbor Marina.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Pam Bick of Elsah; two children and their spouses, Tara and Robert Gauntt of Old Monroe, Missouri and Brian and Magnolia Bick of Pacifica, California; two grandsons, Alan and Wyatt Zimmerman; a granddaughter, Wava Bick; a sister and brother in-law, Betty and Bill Cunningham of Pine Island, Florida; three brothers and sisters in-law, Robert and Sandy Bick of Dade County, Florida, David and Terri Bick of Gainsville, Florida, James and Cindy Bick of Jerseyville; along with a sister in-law, Melba Bick of Mt. Olive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Bick; a sister and brother in-law, Bonnie and Bill Jones; a sister in-law, Barbara Bick; as well as his father in-law and mother in-law, James Harold “Jim” and Lora May DeSherlia.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Grafton American Legion.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton, in care of Crawford Funeral Home (1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052) who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com