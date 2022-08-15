Delores Molloy

Delores Victorine Molloy, 93, died peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on October 16, 1928 and was the daughter of Leo N. and Edith M. (Gudermuth) Zimmer. Delores was raised on the family farm in Brighton, Illinois by her grandparents and graduated with the Class of 1947 from Jersey Township High School.
While working at Kirby’s Drug Store in Jerseyville, she met Joseph J. Molloy. One rainy evening, Joe offered Delores a ride home and from that moment, their love story began.
Joe and Delores were married on February 19, 1949 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville and together they were the blessed parents of sixteen children, and shared 60 wonderful years of marriage until his death in 2009.
Delores was a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated homemaker, faithfully tending to the needs and happiness of her family; from canning fruits and vegetables, baking mountains of Christmas cookies and birthday cakes, to attending sporting events and activities of her children and grandchildren. Once her youngest child began school, she returned to the workforce in the Bakery Department of the former Capri IGA in Jerseyville, where she worked for many years.
Delores lived a life centered around two profound principles – Faith and Family.
Devout in her Catholic faith, Delores was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. She was a member of the St. Francis Altar Society and earned recognition for her service to God, Parish and Community as a Springfield IL Diocese 2015 Woman of Distinction Award recipient.
Her service to her community did not stop with her faith. Delores served as 4-H Leader, a Scout Den Mother, worked on gathering genealogy for the Jersey County Historical Society and was a member of the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Ladies Auxiliary. Following the death of her son, Joseph, in the Vietnam War, she became an active member of the American Gold Star Mothers, serving as Treasurer for the Illinois Department and the President for the Greater Alton Area Chapter.
A talented seamstress, Delores made many baby quilts for her grandchildren. Her cooking was second to none, and there was no one who could bake a better pie or cobbler. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden, playing a game of dominos and solitaire, working her crossword and jigsaw puzzles and thoroughly enjoyed her morning coffee with friends after Mass.
The love she had for her family was nothing short of amazing, and narrowly beat out her love for the St. Louis Cardinals. The title of “Mom” and “Grammy” was one she wore proudly, and was by far her greatest achievement. Her door was always open, and her home was a common gathering place for not only her family, but their friends as well. There was no greater joy in her life than having all of her family together under one roof, whether it be holidays or any special occasion.
She was a quiet and humble woman, with a heart full of love and compassion for every one she knew. The world was, without a doubt, a better place because Delores was a part of it.
Surviving are six sons and their spouses, Thomas and Joy Molloy of Jerseyville, Michael and Debra Molloy of Braidwood, James and Karen Molloy of Monticello, Daniel Molloy, and his companion Kim White, of Crystal City, Missouri, Timothy and Tatyana Molloy of St. Louis, Missouri and Leo and Joan Molloy of Dublin, Ireland; seven daughters and their spouses, Mary Kathleen Molloy, and her companion Nick Zankl of Godfrey, Margaret “Peggy” and Phil Begole of Pana, Patricia and Greg Harris of Wood River, Maureen and Frank Stephens of Millington, Tennessee, Teresa (Tess) and Ted Burkman of Jerseyville, Janet and Randy Williams of Jerseyville and Barbara and Keith Sawyer of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; 30 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a brother and sister in-law, Paul and Jean Zimmer of Springfield, Missouri as well as a sister, Margaret Haycraft of West Hills, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Kathleen Zimmer; her husband, Joseph J. Molloy; three sons, Cpl. Joseph J. Molloy KIA Vietnam, John Molloy and David Molloy; a grandson, Christopher Begole; a granddaughter, Heather Harris; a brother, Frederick “Gene” Zimmer; as well as three sisters, Margaret “Peggy” DeMoss, Joan Farrell and Barbara Hood.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Thursday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Frs. Martin Smith and Patrick Gibbons officiating.
Memorials may be given to U.S. Marine Corps “Toys For Tots” or St Vincent DePaul Society, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com