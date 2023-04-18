Delores Cunningham, age 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
Delores was born on April 16, 1924, to Olivia (Gerber) Holcomb and Earl Holcomb near Freeburg, Illinois.
Delores, or “Granny” to those who know and love her, was married to Merle Bingel on March 12, 1941. Merle passed away on December 31, 1959. Delores later moved to the Alton area where she met Robert Cunningham. They married on August 27, 1962 and were married for 38 years until his passing on December 10, 2000.
Delores had six brothers and five sisters…Leroy Holcomb, Georgiana Linkey, Corine Belton, Kenneth Holcomb, Virgil Holcomb, Dorothy Holcomb, Clarita Parr, Clyde Holcomb, Paul Holcomb, Marjorie Dickey, and Robert Holcomb.
When she first married, Delores worked side by side on the farm with her husband, Merle. After he passed and she moved to the Alton area, she obtained her beautician’s license and worked in the industry for many years. In 1981, Delores and her husband Bob moved from Wood River to Jerseyville to be closer to her family and her pride and joy, her niece Carolyn Schaaf, whom she thought of as a daughter.
Granny cherished every minute she spent with her “grandkids” Tammy, Debby and Jeffrey, and later their children, Marcus Franklin, Zachary Franklin, Haley Franklin, Ethan Klunk and Caden Klunk. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, making many outfits for the girls and clothes for their dolls and crocheting many an afghan for family. Her talents were remarkable and she loved sharing her knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn.
Delores enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, Bob, and later on in life was always still down for any adventure her family wanted to go on.
Granny was at any and every of her great grandkids’ sporting events, whether it was football, baseball, basketball, volleyball or soccer. Rain or shine. She was always there cheering the kids on, even attending Ethan’s senior night basketball game on February 7, 2023.
Delores is survived by her beloved niece, Carolyn Schaaf of Jerseyville, Illinois, Carolyn’s children Tammy Schaaf and Debby Klunk, both of Jerseyville, Illinois and Jeffrey Schaaf of Granite City, Illinois. As well as her great grandchildren Marcus Franklin of Eugene, Oregon, Zachary Franklin of Bethalto, Illinois, Haley Franklin of Jerseyville, Illinois, Ethan and Caden Klunk of Jerseyville, Illinois, and one sister, Marjorie Dickey along with her children and grandchildren.
While Delores’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. They remember her selfless being, her unbelievable strength, and the unconditional love she never failed to show to the ones who loved her most. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. Granny will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to BJC Hospice or to Riverbend Humane Society.
Many special thanks to the BJC Hospice nursing staff for guiding the family every step of the way during this trying time.