Delaney Jane Yost, 21, passed away at 11:12 A.M. Monday, August 9, 2021 at her residence.
Delaney was born on April 8, 2000 in Alton and is a daughter of Wayne K. and Tiffini N. (Malloy) Yost of Brighton.
Delaney is also survived by her fiancé, Jerad Gleason of Brighton; two sisters, Sierra M. Yost of Benld, Lou Ann N. Yost of Brighton; one brother, Devon W. Yost of Brighton; grandmother, Linda Scott of Brighton.
Delaney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gary Scott, Bob and Mary Yost, Mitchell Mieserhiemer.
A celebration of Delaney’s life will begin at 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
Services will follow at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Stephen Gray officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be given to MISA (Mental Illness & Substance Abuse).