Deborah Suzanne Hunter, 66, died at 10:45 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital.
Surviving are her husband: Charles David Hunter of Jerseyville
3 Children:
Elton Hunter of Jerseyville
Phillip (Kristen) Hunter of Fieldon
Ryan Hunter of Jerseyville
3 Grandchildren: Caitlyn, Haley and Allie
Brother:
Martin Walsh of Jerseyville
3 sisters:
Patricia Eccles of Godfrey
Connie English of Jerseyville
Barbara Koenig of Delhi
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School or to Jersey County CASA.