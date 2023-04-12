Deborah Jean Baze, 88, died at 5:09 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her residence at the Villas of Hollybrook in Jerseyville.
She was born on June 15, 1934 in Hartford, Illinois, one of three children born to the late Smiley and Lillian (Wiegand) Simms.
She graduated from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and shortly after married the love of her life, Russell Baze, on December 23, 1952 at the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville. Throughout their 70 years of marriage, they remained fiercely devoted to one another and their family.
She was employed as a Secretary with Jersey Community Unit School District #100, primarily at East Elementary School in Jerseyville, prior to relocating to California.
While in California, she began working for Silver Lakes Association as an Office Manager, retiring after 20 years of service.
Russell and Deborah would then relocate back to Jerseyville, where she volunteered her time with the Jersey County Fair and enjoyed spending time with her friends in card club, golfing, quilting and working with ceramics.
She was a gifted cook and baker, and most enjoyed having all of her family together and the fond memories they shared.
Surviving are her husband, Russell Baze of Jerseyville; three daughters and a son in-law, Pam and Jerry Heyen of Columbia, Missouri, Pricilla “PJ” Baze of Jerseyville and Patricia “Patti” Baze of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Joshua Heyen of Auxvasse, Missouri, Jacob (Christina) Heyen of Columbia, Missouri, Ryan (Jamie) Breden of Vandalia, Missouri, Jessica (Ryan) Goodman of Warrenton, Missouri and Tony Baze and his longtime companion, Katie, of Jerseyville; four great grandchildren, Lillian, Layla, Emma and Kyzer; as well as a sister, Drusilla Simms of California.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Duane Simms.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 3 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
