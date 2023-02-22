Deborah Hunter

Deborah Suzanne Hunter, 66, died unexpectedly at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on February 22, 1956 one of seven children born to Martin F. and Maurita (Kadell) Walsh.
Debby grew up, alongside her siblings, on the family farm just outside of Jerseyville, and learned early on the importance of a strong and close knit family.
She was the family matriarch, always making sure the family stayed close and was the planner and organizer for many of the family get togethers. She possessed a heart of gold, and her goal in life was to successfully spoil her entire family.
Her desire to serve others with her kindness, was shown in her careers as well. Whether it waitressing at 518 South for many years, as well as the Elks Lodge, both in Jerseyville, or more recently as a bus rider for Jersey Community Unit School District #100.
She loved to read, had a soft spot for chocolate, and could be found at the slot machines now and then. Above all else, Debby was focused on her family's happiness. They loved her dearly and will forever be missed.
She married Charles David Hunter on October 4, 1973 in Jerseyville and their nearly 50 year marriage was blessed with many wonderful memories and the joys of their three sons and grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, David Hunter of Jerseyville; three sons and a daughter in-law, Elton Hunter of Jerseyville, Phillip & Kristen Hunter of Fieldon and Ryan Hunter of Jerseyville; three grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Caitlyn, Haley and Allie; a brother, Martin Walsh of Jerseyville; three sisters, Patricia Eccles of Godfrey, Connie English of Jerseyville and Barbara Koenig of Delhi; a sister in-law, Brenda Walsh of Jerseyville; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terrence "Terry" Walsh and Mark Walsh; a sister in-law, Gail Walsh; three brothers in-law, John "Jack" Eccles, Barry English and Gary Koenig; along with her father in-law and mother in-law, Charles Edgar and Doris (Ford) Hunter.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.
She will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville or to Jersey County CASA.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.