Dawn Belangee, 65, passed Tuesday July, 5 2022, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville. She was born on
January. 28, 1956, she was the daughter of Herschel and Dorothy (Woods) Allen. She graduated
Carlinville High School.
Dawn had worked at Smurfit‑Stone Container. She will be remembered as a loving wife and will be deeply
missed.
On September 12, 1980, in Alton she married Michael Belangee. He survives.
Surviving in addition is her brother and sister, Gary, Bruce, and Starr.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother older brother.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee
arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.