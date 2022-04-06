On Saturday, March 26, 2022, David Aron Pace, 56, gained his angel wings and received the peace he has been seeking for many years.
He was born in Jersey County, Illinois on June 1, 1965 and was the son of Albert L. and Charlene A. (Wagner) Pace.
He grew up in Jersey County, where he was a member of the Jersey Community High School Class of 1983.
Growing up, David enjoyed playing softball, motorcycle racing at Mississippi Valley Raceway in Otterville and spending time outdoors.
His love for the outdoors followed him into adulthood. You could often times find him tending to his garden, mushroom hunting, fishing, painting, tinkering in his garage working on his cars and spending time with his dog.
He married Peggy Towell on May 12, 1984 at Otterville Baptist Church and in their 16 years together they were blessed with three daughters, Cassandra, Kourtney and Kelsey. Even following their marriage ending, the two remained in close contact raising their daughters.
David later re-married, and was blessed with a step-son, James. David instilled in James his love of working on cars, a bond they shared to this day.
There was no doubt in knowing where you stood with David Pace. If you were a friend, you were a friend for life, and he would be the first to give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. If he didn’t see eye to eye with you, he would not hesitate to let you know exactly that. He enjoyed many memories with his family and friends throughout the years, and will be lovingly remembered by all who loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Charlene Pace of Otterville; two daughters and a son in-law, Cassandra L. Warren of Carlinville and Kourtney and Vicente Arellano of Elgin, South Carolina; a step-son and his wife, James and Danielle Betts of Alton; three grandchildren, Madisyn Arellano and James and Breyden Betts; a sister, Pamela A. Pace of Jerseyville; two brothers, Albert A. Pace of Otterville and Travis A. Pace of Bluefield, West Virginia; along with many dear cousins, who he thought fondly of.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father; a daughter, Kelsey Ann Pace; along with a very special aunt, Beulah “Ma” Murrell who was surely waiting with open arms for her do-no-wrong, “Saint” David.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com