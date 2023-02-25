obit generic

Carrollton

David Mark Reno, 60, died at 3:46 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois. 

Surviving are a son and daughter in-law: Ryan and Allie Reno of Bunker Hill

5 grandchildren: Alex, Gavin, Baretta, Rosie and Ella Reno

Sister: Cindy Reno of Carrollton 

2 Brothers and Sisters in-law:

Tony and Sandra Reno of Eldred

Gary and Tonya Reno of Bloomington 

Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. 

Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery. 