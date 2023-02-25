Carrollton
David Mark Reno, 60, died at 3:46 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law: Ryan and Allie Reno of Bunker Hill
5 grandchildren: Alex, Gavin, Baretta, Rosie and Ella Reno
Sister: Cindy Reno of Carrollton
2 Brothers and Sisters in-law:
Tony and Sandra Reno of Eldred
Gary and Tonya Reno of Bloomington
Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.