David L. Schafer of Brighton, IL passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born on July 27, 1929, in Delhi, IL and was the son of William E. and Amelia (Oertel) Schafer. David was married on April 12, 1953, to the love of his life, Helen (Lagemann) Schafer.
David will be lovingly remembered for his hard work ethic, strong faith, dedication to his family, and love of farming. He graduated from Jersey Township High School and went on to graduate from the University of Illinois with a degree in Agriculture Business. He spent two years on active duty in the Air Force National Guard. After college he returned to Brighton to begin farming with his wife Helen. Through the years he stayed very busy operating a diversified farming operation of corn, soybeans, wheat, hogs, cattle and hay. It was in the outdoors and on the farm where David truly found peace and happiness.
David was a man of strong faith. He was a long-time devoted member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Brighton and could often be found volunteering his time to fix the church roof, leading a Sunday School class, or serving on various church boards and committees.
Through the years he stayed busy serving on various community boards including Southwestern School Board, Betsy Ann Fire Department, Macoupin County Farm Bureau, 4-H Foundation, Illinois Pork Producers, and Brighton Cemetery Board. He and his wife Helen co-led the Brighton Farm Hands 4-H club for over 20 years.
Also surviving are his four children: Janet Saxton of Brighton, Wayne (Lori) Schafer of Brighton, Ann (Dave) Rempfer of Elgin, IL, and Sue (Rork) Swisher of St. Charles, MO, eight grandchildren; Melanie King, Blake Brandt, Sabrina Keck, Katelyn Keck, Lexy Schafer, Kye Swisher, Serena Frey, and Karlie Swisher, 2 great grandchildren; Liam King, and Avery Brandt, and a sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Ronald Keehner of Houston, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William and Harold Schafer, son in law, Joe Saxton, and grandsons, Scott King and Grant Schafer.
Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of funeral service at 10:30am on Saturday, December 4, at St. John’s UCC, Brighton. Burial will be at the Brighton cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. John’s UCC, Brighton, BJC Hospice, or Southwestern FFA Memorial Scholarship.