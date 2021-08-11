David L. Maupin, 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri.
He was born on July 14, 1941 in Alton, Illinois and was the son of the late Leland H. and Katherine A. (Miller) Maupin.
David grew up, along with his brothers, on the family dairy farm near Otterville and graduated with the Class of 1959 from Jersey Community High School and went on to serve our country honorably with the United States Army.
He graduated in 1963 from the University of Illinois, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and worked as a Salesman in the Construction industry for many years.
Surviving are two brothers and a sister in-law, Robert and Terry Maupin of Jerseyville and Allan Maupin of Jerseyville; along with longtime friend, Darlene Doty-Fitzgibbons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Lee Maupin.
A gathering will be held at 1 pm., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Otter Creek Township Building, 22793 Dabbs North Road, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
Private burial will take place at Noble Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Hamilton Primary School in Otterville in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.