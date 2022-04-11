David Kallal Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David W. Kallal, 59, of Kane, died at 6:40 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.Arrangements are pending at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for daily obituaries Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Greene County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Jersey County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Riverbend Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Granite City Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles ArticlesIllinois lawmakers pass bill removing potential penalties for carjacking victimsAdam CobbRoute 3 reopens near Granite City after overturned tankerSuspect charged following pursuitEdwardsville tornado report points to alleged construction flawsOld warehouse catches fire in AltonWood River Rec Center plan moves forwardHighway project to impact Route 140 from Alton to BethaltoVictim identified in fatal motorcycle wreckIllinois community’s firefighters attempt to end union representation succeeds