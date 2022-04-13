David Kallal Sr.

David Wilson Kallal Sr., 59, died unexpectedly at 6:40 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
He was born on November 9, 1962 in Jerseyville, the son of the late David Russell and Mildred Bernice (McDaniels) Kallal.
David graduated from Mississippi Valley Christian School in Alton and was employed with Beverly Farms in Godfrey for 11 years, later accepting positions at Jerseyville Manor and Inman Cleaning in Missouri.
He married the former Linda Williams on February 21, 1997 in Jerseyville and together their 25 year marriage has been blessed with three children, eight grandchildren and many wonderful memories together.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Kallal of Kane; two daughters and a son in-law, Sadie and William “Bill” Talley of Warrenton, Missouri and Brandy Pratt of Bethalto; a son, David Kallal Jr. of Kane; eight grandchildren, Hanna, DJ, Cassie, Alexia, Rylie, Hogan, Ivy and Wesley; as well as his mother in-law, Charlene Williams of Bethalto.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Kallal on April 9, 2001; his mother, Bernice Kallal on March 29, 2011 as well as a brother, Daniel Kallal on September 2, 1986.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Kevin Auten will officiate.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
