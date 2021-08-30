David Charles Vahle, 67, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County, Missouri.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on April 16, 1954, one of six children born to Edward C. and Florence T. (Klunk) Vahle.
David grew up on the family farm alongside his five siblings, and graduated in 1973 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville. He began working for a short time at Olin Brass in East Alton, Illinois, but after a few short years, he realized farming was his passion. For the remainder of his adult life, David pursued what he loved, and that was working alongside his family with Vahle Farms.
In his spare time he enjoyed collecting antique cars and Mustangs, evolving into collecting vintage gas pumps, soda machines, pinball machines, etc. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling to various trade shows, where he established many friendships.
He married the former Deborah Allen on July 13, 1974 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and their marriage was blessed with 47 years and a son.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Vahle of Jerseyville; a son, Chris Vahle of Jerseyville; three grandchildren, Jayden, Nolan and Miles; a sister and brother in-law, Elaine and Gary Bland of Alton; four brothers and sisters in-law, Donald and Laniece Vahle, James and Wanda Vahle and Gary and Tina Vahle all of Jerseyville, and Gregory Vahle of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in-law and mother in-law, Floyd and Alice Allen.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to either the Jersey Community High School FFA Program or to Jersey County 4-H Foundation.