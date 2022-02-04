David Buck Sr.

David “Bloz” Wayne Buck Sr., 65, of Medora, died on Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home.
He was born on August 4, 1956, in Carrolton, to the late Eugene Sr. and Alma (Cunningham) Buck.
David enjoyed watching car racing and racing himself when he was younger. He loved all animals, especially his dogs, and spending time with his grandchildren who called him Papa Grouch.
He is survived by two daughters Melissa Buck and Jennifer Willeford; son David Buck Jr.; five grandchildren Jeremy Overton, Lexi Overton, Madyson Buck, Jordan Willeford, and Shelby Willeford; three sisters Janet (Kenneth) Shaw, Debra Buck, and Lorissa Buck; several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Sr. and Alma, three brothers Eugene Jr, Larry, and Gary Buck; two sisters Darla Buck and Joyce Bailey.
Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Private family burial will be at Medora Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Control.
