David William Bott, 63, formerly of Jerseyville, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Des Moines.
He was born on October 24, 1959 in Jerseyville and was the son of the late Alvin Charles “Bud” and Barbara Nan (Allen) Bott.
David graduated with the Class of 1977 from Jersey Community High School and spent the majority of his adult life residing in Iowa. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and exploring his creative side as a talented painter.
Surviving are a brother and sister in-law, Tom and Mary Ann Bott of Jerseyville; three sisters and brothers in-law, Nan and Jack Stork of Jerseyville, Babs and Jack Schroeder of Osage, Iowa and Mary and Larry Noble of Jerseyville; a sister in-law, Katie Bott of Alton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Patricia and Donald “Diz” Bucher and a brother, Mike Bott.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Masses, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com