Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. High 77F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.