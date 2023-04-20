Darwin E. Ogburn, 92, died at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, IL. He was born February 15, 1931 in Corning, Iowa, the son of the late Gail and Frances (Chapell) Ogburn. He retired in 1993 after 29 years working for Laclede Steel. He was married to Frances Jean (Kadell) and she preceded him in death. Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Dale (Troy) of Bunker Hill, Elizabeth Runge (Mike) of Otterville, IL and two stepdaughters, Brenda Wagonblast of Brighton and Pam Knipping of Godfrey and one stepson, Randall Cope of Wood River. Besides his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Ogburn and one sister, Phyliss Yearington. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville. Father Hyland Smith will officiate. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Jerseyville Manor for the wonderful care they give Darwin. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
