Darren Branham

Darren K. Branham, 57, passed away on March 17, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1964 in Wood River to George & Marcella (Price) Branham. He married Bonnie Haenitsch on September 17, 1988 at the Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville. He is survived by his wife: Bonnie Branham of Jerseyville; his children: Cody (Kayla) Branham of Alton and Mindy (Todd) Branham of Jerseyville; his granddaughter: Lillie Wilfong of Jerseyville; his siblings: Brenda Myer and Clyde Branham; his mother-in-law: Mary Haenitsch; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Annette Branham. A celebration of life will be held on March 26, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at DJ’s in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS