Darrell Nash

Darrell Theodore Nash, 75, passed away at 1:01 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on February 19, 1947 in Hardage, Missouri, one of sixteen children born to the late Benjamin Franklin and Sylvia Hester (Tucker) Nash.
Darrell served our Country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1968.
He married the love of his life, Deloris June Burgess on June 1, 1968 in Jerseyville, and together their marriage was blessed with many wonderful memories together raising their three children.
Darrell was employed with Schell Oil Company in Roxana, Illinois. He was proud of his 42 year career at the refinery and was a part of its transitions through Equilon, Tosco, Phillips and finally Conoco Phillips, where at the time of his retirement in 2012, he had worked his way up to becoming the Safety Inspector. He also was employed with GRP Mechanical in Bethalto, Illinois.
Darrell was a faithful member of LifechurchX in Jerseyville, and was known for his willingness to help anyone in need. He would give you the shirt off his back, never asking for anything in return.
By far his greatest joys in this world, however, came from the time spent and memories shared with his family, most especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, June Nash of Jerseyville; two daughters and sons in-law, Missy and Doug Stellhorn of Jerseyville and Patty and Mark Kallal of Frisco, Texas; a son, Shawn Nash of Jerseyville; nine grandchildren, Cassie (Jason) Wilson, Ashlynn (Dougie) Grizzle, Matthew (Ashley) Stellhorn, Kristin Stellhorn, Kaitlyn Stellhorn, Kyleigh Stellhorn, Kendall Stellhorn, Randall Kallal and Colton Nash; two great-granddaughters, Hunter June Wilson and Lennon Joy Stellhorn; two brothers and sisters in-law, Vertis and Gloria Nash of Salem, Missouri and Dave and Kathy Nash of Newberg, Oregon; two sisters, Janice Greenburg of Hermitage, Missouri and Zelda Schafer of Buffalo, Missouri; as well as a sister in-law, Dormalee Nash of St. Charles, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and two sisters, Ace (Alfreda) Nash, Arnold (Juanita) Nash, Curtis (Imogone) Nash, Donald Nash, Douglas (Mary) Nash, Ed (Lorraine) Nash, Erwin (Betty) Nash, Murl (Wilma) Nash, Paul (Wilma) Nash, Trudy (Larry) Wallis and Vallie Flanders; along with two brothers in-law, Les Schafer and Adrian Greenburg.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting full military honors.
Memorials may be given to LifechurchX Vision Campaign.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com