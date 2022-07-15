Danny Delp

Danny Joe Delp, 62, died unexpectedly at 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on August 28, 1959, in Fieldon, Ill., and was the son of the late Joseph Delp and Bona Camerer.
Danny graduated with the Class of 1977 from Jersey Community High School and following his graduation, enlisted with the United States Army.
He was employed for many years at Auto Zone in Jerseyville, where he made many lasting friendships throughout his career, prior to his health necessitating his retirement.
Danny was a skilled mechanic who loved “talking shop,” and enjoyed watching a good movie, playing computer games, creating artwork, and spending time outdoors camping and fishing.
But, above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, most especially his granddaughter.
Surviving are two children, Derek Delp of Jerseyville; Kayla Delp Quinn of Jerseyville and her significant other, Kevin Roe; a granddaughter, Zoey Elizabeth Quinn; a sister, Diana Brown of Du Quoin; two brothers, Randy Delp of Du Quoin and David Delp of Missouri; as well as Derek and Kayla’s mother, Jill Delp of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Candace Lyn “Candi” Meyer on November 11, 2021, and a niece, Cindyl Delp.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
The family requests that memorials be made in care of the funeral home to help with final expenses.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com